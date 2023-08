News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Civil War organization regarding the removal of Confederate monuments in Henry County, citing sovereign immunity. But the group has an avenue to refile the suit. In an opinion written June 29 but released Wednesday, the court ruled against the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which had sued the Henry County Board of Commissioners over the issue.

August 17, 2023, 7:04 PM

