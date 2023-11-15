Ga. County Is Fighting a Ruling Requiring It to Pay for a Tr...

News From Law.com

A Georgia county asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that it illegally discriminated against a sheriff's deputy by failing to pay for her gender-affirmation surgery. But Houston County Sgt. Anna Lange's lawyers urged a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject the appeal. They said during a hearing that the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that denying Lange insurance coverage for the procedure is illegal sex discrimination.

Georgia

November 15, 2023, 7:00 AM

nature of claim: /