Ga. Child Welfare Leader Denies Asking Judges to Illegally D...

Georgia's human services commissioner is firing back at an inquiry into the state's foster care system, saying U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's efforts "leave the unfortunate impression that the goals of this investigation are political." Lawyers hired by the state wrote a letter Tuesday to the Georgia Democrat and Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, disputing testimony Monday by two Georgia juvenile judges who said Commissioner Candice Broce asked judges to violate state law by locking some children in juvenile jails.

District of Columbia

November 01, 2023, 11:59 AM

