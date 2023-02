News From Law.com

Georgia lawmakers say they plan to rewrite a bill that would slow the flow of children into foster care, after juvenile court judges and children's advocates raised concerns that the measure helps the state's child welfare agency at the expense of children. As drafted, the measure pushes juvenile court judges to transfer fewer children into state custody, and gives the state more time to prepare to receive children who are ordered into foster care.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 1:47 PM