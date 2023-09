News From Law.com

The interplay among Ga. appellate court Judges Stephen Dillard, Brian Rickman and Trea Pipkin over recurring issues in premises liability was a focal point at oral arguments in a case where a ten-year-old shot another child after apartment management received multiple complaints about a child with a gun in the apartment common areas.

September 11, 2023, 3:51 PM

