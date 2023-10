News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals was asked to determine how EV charging stations should be divided up between power utility companies on Thursday. Specifically, is the end user of the electricity is the company selling the electricity as a unique service, as the appellee Georgia Power contends, or the individual drivers, as the appellant Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation argues?

Automotive

October 20, 2023, 6:58 PM

nature of claim: /