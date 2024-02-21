Ga. Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Legal-Mal Claim Aga...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a Fulton County legal-malpractice complaint against Barnes & Thornburg attorney James Leonard in a unanimous opinion on Tuesday. "Litigation strategy can be much debated among lawyers," Leonard's attorneys, former Supreme Court Justice Keith Blackwell, Steven Collins and Meredith Kingsley of Alston & Bird, wrote in their appellee brief. "That leaves even seasoned litigators open to second-guessing, especially when their decisions are viewed in hindsight after an adverse ruling."

