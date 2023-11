News From Law.com

In a unanimous opinion authored by Judge Trea Pipkin, the Georgia Court of Appeals shot down the DeKalb County School District's move to dismiss a funding discrimination suit brought by seven DeKalb County charter schools represented by Robert Fortson and McGuire Woods attorneys Peter Farley and Heidi Siegmund, appealed the order

Education

November 13, 2023, 2:59 PM

nature of claim: /