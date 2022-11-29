Ga. Among 7 States Settling With Google, iHeartMedia Over Ad...

News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states, including Georgia, announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia related to misleading radio advertisements about a Google cellphone.The settlements stem from complaints alleging Google paid to have radio personalities endorse and talk about their personal experiences using the Pixel 4, one of the company's cellphones, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. At the time, the phone wasn't available and many of the radio DJs had not used it, Bonta said.

