New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Kansas District Court over allegedly defective diesel engines. The suit, filed by Bartle & Marcus, contends that EPA 2021 MX-13 and MX-11 diesel engines manufactured by the defendant contain a faulty fuel injector that is prone to failure, causing the engines to become inoperable. The court action contends that the defect constitutes a breach of Paccar's basic engine warranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02271, G4 Innovations LLC v. Paccar Inc.

Automotive

June 16, 2023, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

G4 Innovations LLC

Plaintiffs

Bartle & Marcus, LLC

defendants

Paccar Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract