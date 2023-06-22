Who Got The Work

Bowman and Brooke partner Paul A. Alarcon, senior counsel Samuel Q. Schleier and counsel Colton Parks; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Randy Luskey have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and its affiliate Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed April 27 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-02051, R. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

June 22, 2023, 8:25 AM

A. G.

Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Raiser, LLC

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Bowman and Brooke

