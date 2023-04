New Suit - Personal Injury

Uber and Raiser LLC were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02071, G. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 28, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

A. G.

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Raiser, LLC

