Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley & Lardner and Day Pitney on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies company Pratt & Whitney Engine Services to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, concerning claims of a defective airplane engine, was filed by Cunningham Swaim LLP on behalf of G. Thomas Air. The case is 3:23-cv-00313, G Thomas Air, LLC v. Pratt & Whitney Engine Services, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

February 10, 2023, 4:51 PM