New Suit - Environmental

Stoel Rives filed an environmental lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of G/R Meeker Street LLC. The suit takes aim at Shel Oil Products for allegedly contaminating groundwater and soil in proximity of the plaintiff's property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01716, G/R Meeker Street LLC v. Equilon Enterprises LLC.