Who Got The Work

Amy S. Rubin of Fox Rothschild and Kassia Fialkoff of Duane Morris have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending fraudulent transfer lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by the Barthet Law Firm on behalf of G O'Brien Construction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K Altman, is 0:23-cv-60322, G O'Brien Construction, Inc. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 6:25 AM

Plaintiffs

G O'Brien Construction, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Barthet Firm

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract