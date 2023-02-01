New Suit - Contract

G Medical filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hook Diagnostics and Simon Kratzat on Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard, accuses the defendants of failing to provide records and information pursuant to a management agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00096, G Medical Tests and Services Inc. et al. v. Hook Diagnostics International Holdings LLC et al.

Health Care

February 01, 2023, 7:55 PM