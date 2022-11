Who Got The Work

Rebecca R. Hanson of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for United Healthcare Insurance and United Behavioral Health in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 7 in Utah District Court by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a minor seeking behavioral health care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Romero, is 1:22-cv-00134, G. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance et al.