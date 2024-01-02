Who Got The Work

Rutan & Tucker partner Edson K. McClellan has entered an appearance for Sankofa Co. and Terrence L. Watkins in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 15 in California Central District Court by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of construction company G&C Equipment, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information to form competing company, Sankofa Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:23-cv-09706, G and C Equipment Corporation et al v. Sankofa Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 02, 2024, 10:11 AM

