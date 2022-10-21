New Suit - Contract

Foreign Exchange Clearing House (FXCH) filed a lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court against Centre Consortium, a fintech venture supported by Circle Internet Financial. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, seeks an injunction that would block and freeze 6 million USD Coin, a crypto token pegged to the U.S. Dollar. According to the suit, the tokens were purchased by the plaintiff and transmitted to a wallet that is incompatible with the digital code underlying USD Coin, rendering the assets inaccessible and unredeemable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11799, Fxch, Ltd v. Centre Consortium, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 4:05 PM