New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceuticals were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over Lamictal tablets. The suit contends that the defendants orchestrated to delay generic competition for Lamictal, a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy, bipolar disorder and other medical conditions, by GlaxoSmithKline agreeing not to launch a less expensive authorized generic version of the drug in competition with Teva. The complaint was filed by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher and other plaintiff firms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00757, FWK Holdings, LLC. v. Glaxosmithkline LLC et al.