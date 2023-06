New Suit - Contract

Faegre, Drinker, Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of F.W. Cobs Co. The complaint, which targets Lake Country Scale Works Inc. and Summit Grain Construction, contends that the defendants failed to install a functioning grain scale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01944, F.W. Cobs Co. Inc. v. Lake Country Scale Works Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 27, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

F.W. Cobs Co. Inc.

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Lake Country Scale Works, Inc.

Summit Grain Construction, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract