New Suit - Contract

Futurewei Technologies filed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Zovio Inc. on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks to recover rent under a sublease, was brought by Womble Bond Dickinson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00117, Futurewei Technologies Inc. v. Zovio Inc.

California

January 23, 2023, 8:36 PM