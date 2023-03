New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Futaba Corp. of America. The complaint takes aim at Diehl Controls Mexico S.A. de C.V. for allegedly failing to pay Futaba for materials costs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01500, Futaba Corporation of America v. Diehl Controls Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 3:19 PM