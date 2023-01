Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. as Trustee of Scrt 2019-2 and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Dye Culik PC on behalf of Steven C. Fustolo. The case is 1:23-cv-10166, Fustolo v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. et al.

