Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Select Portfolio Servicing and Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Dye Culik on behalf of Steven C. Fustolo. The case is 1:23-cv-10033, Fustolo v. Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 06, 2023, 5:14 PM