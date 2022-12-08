Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hausfeld on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CloudSense Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Donald Watnick and ResnickLaw on behalf of communications service provider Fusion Management Services, accuses CloudSense of failing to provide a usable software program to Fusion in accordance with an executed CloudSense platform agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-10359, Fusion Management Services, LLC v. CloudSense, Inc.

Business Services

December 08, 2022, 8:42 AM