Who Got The Work

Walter L. Tippett Jr. and Jessica Lyn Phipps of Williams Mullen have stepped in to defend Etix Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which seeks more than $75 million, was filed Nov. 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by King & Spalding and Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Voices of America Country Music Festival. The suit accuses Etix of allegedly breaching its ticketing agreement by providing tickets to nonpaying customers while also failing to provide tickets to paying customers for the festival. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00676, Further Festivals, LLC v. Etix, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 08, 2024, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Further Festivals, LLC

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Etix, Inc.

defendant counsels

Williams Mullen

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract