Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, continuing the growth of its year-old Atlanta office, has added a five-lawyer team from Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry. The move increases the firm's head count in Atlanta to more than 40 after opening in May 2023, with half the attorney hires from both Am Law 200 and midsize firms.

April 12, 2024, 2:46 PM

