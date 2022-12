Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the City of Albemarle and the chief of the fire department to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by James McElroy & Diehl on behalf of two former firefighters who claim they were wrongfully terminated after falsely being accused of sexual harassment. The case is 1:22-cv-01091, Furr et al v. City Of Albemarle et al.

Government

December 15, 2022, 3:42 PM