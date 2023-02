Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Appalachian Power Co. and United Affiliates Corp. to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Tiano O'Dell on behalf of the estate of Carolyn Ann O'Connor, who died in a helicopter crash in June 2022. According to the suit, the helicopter collided with the defendants' unmarked power lines. The case is 2:23-cv-00168, Furnas et al. v. Appalachian Power Co. et al.