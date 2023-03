Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Guardian Industries to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Fiedler Law Firm on behalf of a former logistics specialist. The case is 3:23-cv-00015, Furman v. Guardian Industries LLC.

Iowa

March 14, 2023, 4:09 PM