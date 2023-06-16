Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cooper/Haims Advisors and Jared Haims to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Spilman Thomas & Battle, Haselkorn & Thibaut and attorney Charles L. Pickett on behalf of David Furman and Lauren Furman, who accuse the defendant of giving negligent financial advice regarding a stock investment windfall. The case is 5:23-cv-00326, Furman et al v. Cooper/Haims Advisors LLC et al.

