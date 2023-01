Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services company Twin City Fire Insurance to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, involving wrongful death and underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Horas, Radice & Associates on behalf of Dorian Furlow and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00059, Furlow et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 6:53 PM