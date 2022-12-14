Funny in a Devastating Way: Reminiscing on the Legacy of Leg...

News From Law.com

When Jay Goldberg died last week at age 89, New York City lost one of its great trial lawyers. For many criminal defense attorneys as well as opposing prosecutors and judges who had the good fortune of seeing him try a case, the experience was memorable. Fortunately for the bar, Jay abandoned his youthful boxing career for the law. In addition to his formidable talent—his intelligence, tenacity and his commanding presence—he was the funniest person they have ever seen in a courtroom. But he was funny in a devastating way that elevated humor to a high art at trial.

