New Suit - Environmental

Honeywell International was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Autumn Funkhouser, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer allegedly caused by years of radiation and toxic chemicals released from Honeywell's nuclear power plant in Metropolis, Illinois. The complaint was brought by Clayborne & Wagner and other attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02344, Funkhouser v. Honeywell International Inc.