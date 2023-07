New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

1st Source Bank was hit with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Murphy Law Firm on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00697, Funk v. 1st Source Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 6:02 PM

Roy Funk

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

1st Source Bank

1st Source Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims