Who Got The Work

Stefan Atkinson, Kyla Jackson and Amanda Lamothe-Cadet of Kirkland & Ellis have entered appearances for Acorns, a saving and investing platform, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Morris Kandinov and AFN Law, accuses the defendants of wrongfully retaining a $32.5 million termination fee after failing to finalize a merger with saving and investment platform Acorns. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-10986, Funicular Funds, LP v. Pioneer Merger Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 01, 2023, 7:05 AM