New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pioneer Merger Corp. and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Morris Kandinov and AFN Law, accuses the defendants of wrongfully retaining a $32.5 million termination fee after failing to finalize a merger with saving and investment platform Acorns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10986, Funicular Funds LP v. Pioneer Merger Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 30, 2022, 7:32 PM