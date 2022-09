News From Law.com

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Page Pate, a well-known criminal defense attorney who drowned Sunday while trying to save one of his sons from a strong rip current in the Atlantic Ocean off St. Simons Island. According to his online obituary, a memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick is in charge of the arrangements.

Georgia

September 15, 2022, 11:26 AM