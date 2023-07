New Suit - Wrongful Death

FCA US was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, centered on a vehicle with an allegedly faulty brake, was brought by the Tracy Firm on behalf of three family members of the deceased. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00510, Funderburk et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

July 18, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Javon Walker

Riana Walker

Tammy Funderburk

The Tracy Firm

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product