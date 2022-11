Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Garibian Law Offices on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tina Fagan to Delaware District Court. The complaint, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Funder LLC and Wealth Capital Group LLC, seeks attorneys' fees under an operating agreement after winning summary judgment in an underlying action brought by the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01495, Funder LLC et al. v. Fagan.

Delaware

November 15, 2022, 4:15 PM