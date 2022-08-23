New Suit - Class Action

A coalition of abortion rights advocacy organizations sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday in Texas Western District Court alleging that the state's efforts to rein in nonprofit abortion funds and practical support networks violates the First Amendment. The suit, backed by Thompson Coburn and Alexander DuBose & Jefferson, claims that Texas law enforcement has adopted an unconstitutional position that criminalizes those who assist pregnant Texans in accessing abortion care outside the state. The suit seeks an injunction blocking Texas DAs and county attorneys from prosecuting the organizations' staff, volunteers or donor for any activities that occur in connection with accessing abortion outside of Texas. The case is 1:22-cv-00859, Fund Texas Choice et al v. Paxton et al.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 4:15 PM