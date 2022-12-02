New Suit

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the City of Phoenix, acting Chief of Police Jeri Williams and interim Chief of Police Michael Sullivan Wednesday in Arizona District Court in relation to the Phoenix Police Department's campaign of 'clean sweeps' targeting the homeless population. The suit, brought by Snell & Wilmer and Dickinson Wright, alleges that the City criminalizes and punishes this population based on their status as unsheltered. The case is 2:22-cv-02041, Fund for Empowerment et al v. Phoenix, City of et al.

Government

December 02, 2022, 12:01 PM