New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bartkowski PLLC on behalf of Functional Government Initiative, seeks records and communications of certain organizations related to alleged considerations by federal agencies and/or legislators banning or restricting the use of gas stoves and related gas operated kitchen appliances. The case is 1:23-cv-01497, Functional Government Initiative v. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Government

May 25, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Functional Government Initiative

Plaintiffs

Bartkowski PLLC

defendants

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act