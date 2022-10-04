New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was hit with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court in connection with a March 2022 proposed rule regarding the standardization of climate-related disclosures to investors. The suit, filed by Lumen Law Firm on behalf of the Functional Government Initiative, seeks records in connection with the proposed rule. The complaint further asserts that the rule could potentially overwhelm investors with data that is immaterial or unreliable. The case is 1:22-cv-02990, Functional Government Initiative v. Securities And Exchange Commission.

Government

October 04, 2022, 1:11 PM