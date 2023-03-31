Who Got The Work

Benton G. Peterson, an affirmative civil enforcement attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will represent the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in a pending lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit was filed Feb. 13 in District of Columbia District Court by Bartkowski PLLC on behalf of Functional Government Initiative, which seeks records in connection with an investigation into supply chain disruptions impacting the meat and poultry industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, is 1:23-cv-00403, Functional Government Initiative v. Federal Trade Commission.

Government

March 31, 2023, 9:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Functional Government Initiative

Plaintiffs

Bartkowski PLLC

defendants

Federal Trade Commission

defendant counsels

U.S. Attorney'S Office For The District Of Columbia

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act