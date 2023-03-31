Benton G. Peterson, an affirmative civil enforcement attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will represent the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in a pending lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit was filed Feb. 13 in District of Columbia District Court by Bartkowski PLLC on behalf of Functional Government Initiative, which seeks records in connection with an investigation into supply chain disruptions impacting the meat and poultry industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, is 1:23-cv-00403, Functional Government Initiative v. Federal Trade Commission.
Government
March 31, 2023, 9:16 AM