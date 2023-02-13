New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission was hit with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The court action was filed by Bartkowski PLLC on behalf of the Functional Government Initiative, which seeks records in connection with an investigation of the meat and poultry industries regarding the reasons behind ongoing supply chain disruptions. The case is 1:23-cv-00403, Functional Government Initiative v. Federal Trade Commission.

Government

February 13, 2023, 1:56 PM