New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission was hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by the Lumen Law Firm on behalf of watchdog group Functional Government Initiative, seeks records relating to the country's shortage of infant formula. The case is 1:22-cv-03273, Functional Government Initiative v. Federal Trade Commission.

Government

October 26, 2022, 6:29 PM