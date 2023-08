New Suit - Patent

Robins Kaplan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of electronic cigarette provider Fuma International LLC. The suit, against Logic Technology Development LLC, asserts three patents related to the design and structure of e-cigarettes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04093, Fuma International LLC v. Logic Technology Development LLC.

