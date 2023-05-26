New Suit - Patent

Altria Group, the parent company of tobacco brands Marlboro and Skoal, and Nu Mark LLC were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Fuma International, which asserts that the defendants' MarkTen XL, MarkTen Elite and Green Smoke products infringe an existing patent for electronic vaporizing technology. The case was filed by Robins Kaplan, Auchter PLLC and attorneys Brandon M. Jordan and Dirk D. Thomas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00348, Fuma International LLC v. Altria Group, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Fuma International LLC

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

Altria Group, Inc.

Altria Client Services LLC

Altria Group Distribution Company

Nu Mark LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims